Red Rock's Fertittas Pay Their Mom $120 Million for Casino Land
Red Rock Resorts Inc. agreed to pay $120 million to the mother of its controlling shareholders, billionaires Frank and Lorenzo Fertitta, for land under two of its resorts -- a big score even by Las Vegas standards. A trust for the Fertittas' parents, Victoria and her late husband Frank Jr., has owned about 75 acres beneath the Boulder Station and Texas Station casinos -- two properties catering to local gamblers -- since before the company first went public in 1997.
