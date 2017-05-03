Q2 2017 EPS Estimates for United Parc...

Q2 2017 EPS Estimates for United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Reduced by Analyst

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

United Parcel Service, Inc. - Investment analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings lowered their Q2 2017 EPS estimates for shares of United Parcel Service in a research note issued on Monday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the transportation company will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.48.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trucking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lumper fee Tue Brian 1
What are your thoughts on raising the fuel tax ... Tue roadscholar88 1
Homosexual truckers (Apr '08) Apr 26 Twotwentytwo 40
Truck Drivers With Diabetes (Nov '10) Apr 24 Jeffery Green 8
What companies will hire Felony Truck Drivers (Aug '10) Apr 24 braetron 233
News Cops: 10 pounds of pot wrongly sent to Pennsylv... Apr 23 Spotted Girl 3
Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11) Apr 22 Alfred 297
See all Trucking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trucking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,393 • Total comments across all topics: 280,756,636

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC