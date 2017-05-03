Q2 2017 EPS Estimates for United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Reduced by Analyst

United Parcel Service, Inc. - Investment analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings lowered their Q2 2017 EPS estimates for shares of United Parcel Service in a research note issued on Monday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the transportation company will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.48.

