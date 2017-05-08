PrePass Trucks to Get Green Light in North Dakota
Help Inc., has announced that PrePass-approved trucks will soon be able to use the electronic screening technology to bypass weigh stations in North Dakota. Weigh stations in Mooreton and Williston will be the first sites in North Dakota to support PrePass.
