Port Manatee truckers get ministry, free lunch during annual celebration

Truckers serving Port Manatee, having been recognized with a free lunch, can look for nourishment of their souls throughout the year thanks to a new ministry of the port-based Anchor House Mission. The not-for-profit Anchor House Mission's Trucker Ministry was unveiled Friday [May 12] with the opening of a rest-and-refresh area for professional drivers at Port Manatee's scale house.

