Personal Capital Advisors Corp Buys 28,105 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc.
Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,256 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 28,105 shares during the period.
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|May 5
|Brian
|237
|volvo d16 problems (Jul '07)
|May 5
|Filipdatank
|464
|What are your thoughts on raising the fuel tax ...
|May 4
|Brian
|2
|Lumper fee
|May 2
|Brian
|1
|Homosexual truckers (Apr '08)
|Apr 26
|Twotwentytwo
|40
|Truck Drivers With Diabetes (Nov '10)
|Apr 24
|Jeffery Green
|8
|What companies will hire Felony Truck Drivers (Aug '10)
|Apr 24
|braetron
|233
