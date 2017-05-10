Personal Capital Advisors Corp Buys 2...

Personal Capital Advisors Corp Buys 28,105 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc.

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,256 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 28,105 shares during the period.

