P.E.I. trucking industry is trying to attract young people to its ranks

Young Islanders considering a career in the trucking industry now have the option of testing it out and seeing if it's the right move for them. Premier Wade MacLauchlan announce Friday that the provincial government will be partnering with the P.E.I. Trucking Sector Council to offer a new program called Team Youth Trucking.

