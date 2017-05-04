New TSA report asks trucking to be - ...

New TSA report asks trucking to be - vigilant' in light of terrorists using CMVs to - ram' crowds

Urging the trucking industry to be extra vigilant, the Transportation Security Administration issued a new report noting that in the past three years, "at least 173 people have been killed and more than 700 wounded in 17 ramming attacks around the world." The Transportation Security Administration has issued a new report asking truck owners and truck rental agencies in the U.S. to be "vigilant" to watch out for terrorists who want to use commercial trucks to ram into crowds of people, news sources reported today.

