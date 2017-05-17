New Las Vegas casino-resort pushes op...

New Las Vegas casino-resort pushes opening date to 2020

In this Tuesday, May 16, 2017, photo, people walk by the Resorts World site in Las Vegas. Malaysia-based developer Genting Group on Wednesday said the proposed 3,000-room Resorts World Las Vegas will open in 2020 after overhauling its design to have a modern Asian flair and appeal to the younger generation of gamblers.

