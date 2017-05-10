More women entering trucking industry, but stereotypes remain

The numbers are getting better, but Trucking HR Canada CEO Angela Splinter would like to see more women choosing the trucking industry as a career. During the inaugural Western Women With Drive event May 10 in Calgary - a collaboration between the Alberta Motor Transport Association and Trucking HR Canada - 115 attendees became privy to the myriad of ways trucking companies could entice more women to come on board, and how a lack of knowledge could be playing a role in why the industry remains dominated by men.

