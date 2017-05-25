MLGW and UPS Receive Sustainability Award
Memphis Light, Gas, and Water and the United Parcel Service, Inc. are two of the 11 winners of the 2017 Tennessee Sustainable Transportation Award. The award, given by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and the Tennessee Department of Transportation, recognizes initiatives that improve the efficiency, accessibility, affordability, and sustainability of transportation systems in the state.
