Man in Black: a Tribute to Johnny Cash Comes to The Orleans Showroom 6/30 and 7/1

"Man in Black: A Tribute to Johnny Cash " will bring Cash's classic hits to The Orleans Showroom on June 30 and July 1. Johnny Cash rocked the country music scene with his unique baritone vocals and acoustic guitar. His top hits included "Folsom Prison Blues," "Ring of Fire," "I Walk the Line" and "Ballad of a Teenage Queen."

