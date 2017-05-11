Maersk execs call bottom in container...

Maersk execs call bottom in container market

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: MarketWatch

Danish shipping-and-oil giant A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S said Thursday the container market is starting to emerge from one of the worst industry downturns with demand outgrowing capacity for the second consecutive quarter. Maersk Line, the company's biggest unit and the world's largest container operator by capacity, said average freight rates increased 4.4% in the first quarter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MarketWatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trucking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trucking Industry News - RigHauler.com 17 hr chrismatt 1
schneider national sucks (Jun '10) May 5 Brian 237
volvo d16 problems (Jul '07) May 5 Filipdatank 464
What are your thoughts on raising the fuel tax ... May 4 Brian 2
Lumper fee May 2 Brian 1
Homosexual truckers (Apr '08) Apr 26 Twotwentytwo 40
Truck Drivers With Diabetes (Nov '10) Apr 24 Jeffery Green 8
See all Trucking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trucking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,295 • Total comments across all topics: 280,942,535

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC