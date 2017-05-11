Maersk execs call bottom in container market

Danish shipping-and-oil giant A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S said Thursday the container market is starting to emerge from one of the worst industry downturns with demand outgrowing capacity for the second consecutive quarter. Maersk Line, the company's biggest unit and the world's largest container operator by capacity, said average freight rates increased 4.4% in the first quarter.

