Konexial, Cloud Logistics partner to produce GoLoad Service
Konexial , makers of the My20 electronic logging device app for truck drivers, and global logistics transportation management system Cloud Logistics announced a partnership to bring their GoLoad service to the trucking industry. According to the company, GoLoad eliminates the largest source of waste for fleets: empty miles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fleet Owner Magazine.
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stevens Transport? (Aug '07)
|Mon
|blazerbaby
|476
|volvo d16 problems (Jul '07)
|May 17
|Roy
|465
|U.S. Express - good; bad; ugly (Jul '08)
|May 17
|Milelr
|81
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|May 16
|Ghost Rider
|299
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|May 13
|Scott
|238
|What are your thoughts on raising the fuel tax ...
|May 13
|Scott
|3
|Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11)
|May 13
|Bluesgirl
|179
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC