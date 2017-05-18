KeepTruckin raises $18 million as Silicon Valley eyes trucking industry
Venture capitalists have poured $18 million into a startup that is helping to digitize the long-haul trucking industry, the latest sign that Silicon Valley is eager to take a piece of a $700 billion-a-year sector that has long relied on pencil and paper. San Francisco-based startup KeepTruckin said on Thursday it raised $18 million in a funding round led by Scale Venture Partners, alongside previous investors Index Ventures and GV, the venture arm of Alphabet Inc in new shares to raise funds for a revamp and get its financial strength on a par with rivals.
