Insider Buying: USA Truck, Inc. (USAK...

Insider Buying: USA Truck, Inc. (USAK) Director Buys 12,500 Shares of Stock

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

USA Truck, Inc. Director Gary Enzor acquired 12,500 shares of USA Truck stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $80,875.00.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trucking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
schneider national sucks (Jun '10) 4 hr Scott 238
What are your thoughts on raising the fuel tax ... 5 hr Scott 3
Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11) 7 hr Bluesgirl 179
anyone know if Jones Motor group very good to l... (Jan '10) 22 hr LDS 11
Trucking Industry News - RigHauler.com May 11 chrismatt 1
volvo d16 problems (Jul '07) May 5 Filipdatank 464
Lumper fee May 2 Brian 1
See all Trucking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trucking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,409 • Total comments across all topics: 280,998,803

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC