In Financial Pickle, Celadon Shuffles Management, Ups Liquidity
Celadon Group has announced changes in its top management and a new line of credit, noting that it expects to report a significant operational loss for the first quarter of the year. The company has promoted Jonathan Russell to president and chief operating officer of Celadon Group, overseeing trucking operations.
