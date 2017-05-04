In Financial Pickle, Celadon Shuffles...

In Financial Pickle, Celadon Shuffles Management, Ups Liquidity

Celadon Group has announced changes in its top management and a new line of credit, noting that it expects to report a significant operational loss for the first quarter of the year. The company has promoted Jonathan Russell to president and chief operating officer of Celadon Group, overseeing trucking operations.

