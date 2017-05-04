How the 1952 Commercial Railroading stamp annoyed a trucking company
The announcement of this 1952 stamp honoring the 125th anniversary of U.S. commercial railroading generated a surprise lawsuit from the trucking industry, seeking to derail the issuance of the commemorative. Ultimately, the trucking industry lost the court battle over the Commercial Railroading stamp, but won the war, when it was honored on this companion stamp in 1953.
