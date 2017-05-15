Hood River Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line
Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 278,566 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 9,110 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|Sat
|Scott
|238
|What are your thoughts on raising the fuel tax ...
|Sat
|Scott
|3
|Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11)
|Sat
|Bluesgirl
|179
|anyone know if Jones Motor group very good to l... (Jan '10)
|May 13
|LDS
|11
|Trucking Industry News - RigHauler.com
|May 11
|chrismatt
|1
|volvo d16 problems (Jul '07)
|May 5
|Filipdatank
|464
|Lumper fee
|May 2
|Brian
|1
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC