Hood River Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line

Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 278,566 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 9,110 shares during the period.

