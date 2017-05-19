Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) Stake Raised by Aberdeen Asset Management PLC Uk
Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK increased its stake in Heartland Express, Inc. by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 1,812,479 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 532,630 shares during the period.
