Goldman Sachs Thinks Self-Driving Vehicles Will Cause the Trucking Industry to Hemorrhage Jobs
Autonomous vehicles will cause substantial job losses in American trucking when their full societal impact is felt, according to a report from Goldman Sachs. When self-driving car saturation tops, U.S. drivers could see job losses at a rate of 25,000 a month, or 300,000 a year, Goldman said.
