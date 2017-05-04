FTC Greenlights Knight-Swift Merger
The mega-merger of Knight Transportation and Swift Transportation has moved a step closer to completion with the Federal Trade Commission granting its approval. The antitrust approval came quickly, in the form of an early termination notice posted by FTC on May 1. That action allows shareholders to vote on the deal, which is expected to close this summer.
