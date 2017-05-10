Frozen Food Express deploys Paragon's routing solution
Paragon Software Systems announced that Frozen Food Express has deployed Paragon's route optimization software to maximize transport efficiencies within its line-haul operation. FFE is using Paragon's Integrated Fleets and Street Level Mapping solutions to transform its transport planning process, providing increased visibility of truck movements between service centers, lowering transport costs and improving on-time deliveries by 12%, the company noted.
