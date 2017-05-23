From cowboys to robots: Truckers way ...

From cowboys to robots: Truckers way of automation

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Allen Barker said, "You got these cars don't give a dang about you. a I've seen a lot of changes over the years."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trucking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
volvo d16 problems (Jul '07) 2 hr jax 467
Stevens Transport? (Aug '07) Mon blazerbaby 476
U.S. Express - good; bad; ugly (Jul '08) May 17 Milelr 81
Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11) May 16 Ghost Rider 299
schneider national sucks (Jun '10) May 13 Scott 238
What are your thoughts on raising the fuel tax ... May 13 Scott 3
Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11) May 13 Bluesgirl 179
See all Trucking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trucking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Egypt
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,533 • Total comments across all topics: 281,272,064

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC