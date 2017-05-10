Frank D. Davis
Frank D. Davis, age 77, of Clare, passed away on Saturday, May 6, 2017 at North Woods Nursing Center while there for a brief respite stay. He was born the son of Gilbert H. and Althea Davis, on Dec. 13, 1939 in Muskegon.
