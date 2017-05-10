Forward Air Co. (FWRD) VP Michael L. ...

Forward Air Co. (FWRD) VP Michael L. Hance Sells 6,666 Shares

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

Forward Air Co. VP Michael L. Hance sold 6,666 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trucking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trucking Industry News - RigHauler.com 11 hr chrismatt 1
schneider national sucks (Jun '10) May 5 Brian 237
volvo d16 problems (Jul '07) May 5 Filipdatank 464
What are your thoughts on raising the fuel tax ... May 4 Brian 2
Lumper fee May 2 Brian 1
Homosexual truckers (Apr '08) Apr 26 Twotwentytwo 40
Truck Drivers With Diabetes (Nov '10) Apr 24 Jeffery Green 8
See all Trucking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trucking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,977 • Total comments across all topics: 280,936,058

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC