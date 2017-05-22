Federman & Sherwood Announces Filing ...

Federman & Sherwood Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Celadon Group, Inc.

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

Federman & Sherwood announces that on April 19, 2017, a class action lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Celadon Group, Inc. . The complaint alleges violations of federal securities laws, Sections 10 and 20 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5, including allegations of issuing a series of material or false misrepresentations to the market which had the effect of artificially inflating the market price during the Class Period, which is January 27, 2016 through May 1, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trucking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stevens Transport? (Aug '07) 3 hr blazerbaby 476
volvo d16 problems (Jul '07) May 17 Roy 465
U.S. Express - good; bad; ugly (Jul '08) May 17 Milelr 81
Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11) May 16 Ghost Rider 299
schneider national sucks (Jun '10) May 13 Scott 238
What are your thoughts on raising the fuel tax ... May 13 Scott 3
Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11) May 13 Bluesgirl 179
See all Trucking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trucking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,259 • Total comments across all topics: 281,208,791

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC