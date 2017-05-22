Federman & Sherwood Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Celadon Group, Inc.
Federman & Sherwood announces that on April 19, 2017, a class action lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Celadon Group, Inc. . The complaint alleges violations of federal securities laws, Sections 10 and 20 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5, including allegations of issuing a series of material or false misrepresentations to the market which had the effect of artificially inflating the market price during the Class Period, which is January 27, 2016 through May 1, 2017.
