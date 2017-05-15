Expanded Class Period: Levi & Korsins...

Expanded Class Period: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of...

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

EXPANDED CLASS PERIOD: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Celadon Group Inc. of Commencement of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 19, 2017 - CGI that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. To get more information go to: or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trucking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
schneider national sucks (Jun '10) Sat Scott 238
What are your thoughts on raising the fuel tax ... Sat Scott 3
Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11) Sat Bluesgirl 179
anyone know if Jones Motor group very good to l... (Jan '10) May 13 LDS 11
Trucking Industry News - RigHauler.com May 11 chrismatt 1
volvo d16 problems (Jul '07) May 5 Filipdatank 464
Lumper fee May 2 Brian 1
See all Trucking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trucking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,083 • Total comments across all topics: 281,038,503

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC