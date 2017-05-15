EXPANDED CLASS PERIOD: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Celadon Group Inc. of Commencement of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 19, 2017 - CGI that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. To get more information go to: or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.