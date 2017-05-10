Examining the Trump effect on trucking
Noel Perry, truck and transportation expert with industry analyst FTR, said during the most recent State of Freight webinar that somebody will have to pay for Trump's planned infrastructure investments - and it could be the trucking industry. Trucking could also be called on to fund increases in social program spending, as the US demographic ages, he added.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Truck News.
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trucking Industry News - RigHauler.com
|17 hr
|chrismatt
|1
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|May 5
|Brian
|237
|volvo d16 problems (Jul '07)
|May 5
|Filipdatank
|464
|What are your thoughts on raising the fuel tax ...
|May 4
|Brian
|2
|Lumper fee
|May 2
|Brian
|1
|Homosexual truckers (Apr '08)
|Apr 26
|Twotwentytwo
|40
|Truck Drivers With Diabetes (Nov '10)
|Apr 24
|Jeffery Green
|8
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC