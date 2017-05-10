Examining the Trump effect on trucking

Noel Perry, truck and transportation expert with industry analyst FTR, said during the most recent State of Freight webinar that somebody will have to pay for Trump's planned infrastructure investments - and it could be the trucking industry. Trucking could also be called on to fund increases in social program spending, as the US demographic ages, he added.

Chicago, IL

