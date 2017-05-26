Equity Alert: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Celadon...
EQUITY ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Celadon Group Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 19, 2017 that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. To get more information go to: or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|volvo d16 problems (Jul '07)
|Thu
|jax
|467
|Stevens Transport? (Aug '07)
|May 22
|blazerbaby
|476
|U.S. Express - good; bad; ugly (Jul '08)
|May 17
|Milelr
|81
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|May 16
|Ghost Rider
|299
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|May 13
|Scott
|238
|What are your thoughts on raising the fuel tax ...
|May 13
|Scott
|3
|Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11)
|May 13
|Bluesgirl
|179
