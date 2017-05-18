Doo-Wop, R&B and Soul Hitmakers Littl...

Doo-Wop, R&B and Soul Hitmakers Little Anthony and The Imperials Perform at The Orleans Showroom ...

Little Anthony and The Imperials will bring their top doo-wop, R&B and soul hits to The Orleans Showroom on Saturday, June 24. Formed in New York in the late 1950s, Little Anthony and The Imperials rose to fame with the release of their chart-topping hits "Tears on My Pillow," "Two People in the World" and "Shimmy, Shimmy, Ko-Ko-Bop." The doo-wop vocal group's hit songs, outstanding performances and the youthful quality of lead singer Jerome "Little Anthony" Gourdine's high-pitched falsetto voice began to win fans over from around the world.

