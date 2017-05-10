CTA supporting dad with plenty of plaid

The Canadian Trucking Alliance will be working with Prostate Cancer Canada for Wear Plaid for Dad and hope to retain the trucking industry as top fundraiser for the campaign. The Ontario Trucking Association was the number one fundraising workplace/organization last year, and the CTA would like to surpass last year's numbers, and urge those contributing to the cause to funnel all donations through a single CTA fundraising portal on the Plaid for Dad website - https://secure.e2rm.com/registrant/TeamFundraisingPage.aspx?teamID=762428 .

