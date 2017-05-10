CTA supporting dad with plenty of plaid
The Canadian Trucking Alliance will be working with Prostate Cancer Canada for Wear Plaid for Dad and hope to retain the trucking industry as top fundraiser for the campaign. The Ontario Trucking Association was the number one fundraising workplace/organization last year, and the CTA would like to surpass last year's numbers, and urge those contributing to the cause to funnel all donations through a single CTA fundraising portal on the Plaid for Dad website - https://secure.e2rm.com/registrant/TeamFundraisingPage.aspx?teamID=762428 .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Truck News.
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trucking Industry News - RigHauler.com
|Thu
|chrismatt
|1
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|May 5
|Brian
|237
|volvo d16 problems (Jul '07)
|May 5
|Filipdatank
|464
|What are your thoughts on raising the fuel tax ...
|May 4
|Brian
|2
|Lumper fee
|May 2
|Brian
|1
|Homosexual truckers (Apr '08)
|Apr 26
|Twotwentytwo
|40
|Truck Drivers With Diabetes (Nov '10)
|Apr 24
|Jeffery Green
|8
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC