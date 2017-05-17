Cohen Klingenstein LLC Continues to Hold Position in United Parcel Service, Inc.
Cohen Klingenstein LLC continued to hold its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,660 shares of the transportation company's stock at the end of the first quarter.
