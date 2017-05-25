China's Fosun to sell real estate fir...

China's Fosun to sell real estate firms to Shanghai Yuyuan for $3.5 billion

FILE PHOTO: A company logo of Fosun International is seen at the Fosun Fair held alongside the annual general meeting of the Chinese conglomerate in Hong Kong, China May 28, 2015. Shanghai Yuyuan will settle the deal by issuing 2.42 billion new shares at 9.98 yuan each, boosting Fosun's stake in the gold and jewelry retailer to 69.69 percent from 26.45 percent, the conglomerate said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange late on Thursday.

