Celadon Stock in Danger of Being Delisted from NYSE
Celadon Group announced on May 8 that it has been notified by the New York Stock Exchange that it has failed to meet the exchange's listing standard, which could result in the company's stock being delisted. The notification came as a result of the company's auditor, BKD, withdrawing its reports on previously issued financial statements.
