Celadon replaces president as financial challenges, questions mount
Indianapolis-based Celadon Group Inc. has overhauled its leadership team as it works through a raft of financial challenges that include a projected $10 million quarterly loss, increased lender scrutiny over its operations and a loss of confidence by its auditor in the company's recent financial reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Indianapolis Business News.
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lumper fee
|12 hr
|Brian
|1
|What are your thoughts on raising the fuel tax ...
|15 hr
|roadscholar88
|1
|Homosexual truckers (Apr '08)
|Apr 26
|Twotwentytwo
|40
|Truck Drivers With Diabetes (Nov '10)
|Apr 24
|Jeffery Green
|8
|What companies will hire Felony Truck Drivers (Aug '10)
|Apr 24
|braetron
|233
|Cops: 10 pounds of pot wrongly sent to Pennsylv...
|Apr 23
|Spotted Girl
|3
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|Apr 22
|Alfred
|297
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC