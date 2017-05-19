Celadon Group, Inc. (CGI) Given Consensus Rating of "Buy" by Brokerages
Shares of Celadon Group, Inc. have been given an average recommendation of "Buy" by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|volvo d16 problems (Jul '07)
|Wed
|Roy
|465
|U.S. Express - good; bad; ugly (Jul '08)
|May 17
|Milelr
|81
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|May 16
|Ghost Rider
|299
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|May 13
|Scott
|238
|What are your thoughts on raising the fuel tax ...
|May 13
|Scott
|3
|Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11)
|May 13
|Bluesgirl
|179
|anyone know if Jones Motor group very good to l... (Jan '10)
|May 13
|LDS
|11
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC