Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $5.662 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc.
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. by 19.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,761 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 8,634 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|May 5
|Brian
|237
|volvo d16 problems (Jul '07)
|May 5
|Filipdatank
|464
|What are your thoughts on raising the fuel tax ...
|May 4
|Brian
|2
|Lumper fee
|May 2
|Brian
|1
|Homosexual truckers (Apr '08)
|Apr 26
|Twotwentytwo
|40
|Truck Drivers With Diabetes (Nov '10)
|Apr 24
|Jeffery Green
|8
|What companies will hire Felony Truck Drivers (Aug '10)
|Apr 24
|braetron
|233
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC