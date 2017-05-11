Brokerages Set $7.58 Target Price for...

Brokerages Set $7.58 Target Price for USA Truck, Inc.

USA Truck, Inc. has been given an average broker rating score of 2.33 from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

