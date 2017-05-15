Bellingham, Lynden NYP restaurants close after bankruptcy filing
A Western Washington restaurant chain that started in Whatcom County has closed after being unable to reorganize in bankruptcy court. Court documents show NYP Bar and Grill shifted from a Chapter 11 reorganization bankruptcy filing to a Chapter 7 personal filing on May 11. By the weekend, all the Western Washington NYP restaurants were closed, including in Bellingham and Lynden.
