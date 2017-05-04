'Be Prepared to Stop': A Documentary ...

'Be Prepared to Stop': A Documentary About the Trucking Industry in Crisis

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Global Logistics/Supply Chain

A new documentary, Be Prepared to Stop, presents a portrait of the trucking industry in crisis. Chief among its woes is the nation's crumbling infrastructure, with no solution in sight for funding critical repair, maintenance and construction of roads, highways and bridges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Global Logistics/Supply Chain.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trucking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
schneider national sucks (Jun '10) 2 hr Brian 237
volvo d16 problems (Jul '07) 7 hr Filipdatank 464
What are your thoughts on raising the fuel tax ... Thu Brian 2
Lumper fee May 2 Brian 1
Homosexual truckers (Apr '08) Apr 26 Twotwentytwo 40
Truck Drivers With Diabetes (Nov '10) Apr 24 Jeffery Green 8
What companies will hire Felony Truck Drivers (Aug '10) Apr 24 braetron 233
See all Trucking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trucking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,631 • Total comments across all topics: 280,794,156

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC