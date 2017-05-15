Averitt, Old Dominion Rated Top Carriers in Mastio Survey of Shippers
Averitt Express and Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. are the country's highest-rated privately held and publicly traded less-than-truckload carriers, respectively, according to a survey of more than 2,000 shippers in the United States that Mastio & Co. conducted last year.
