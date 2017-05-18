Amazon center in North Las Vegas look...

Amazon center in North Las Vegas looking to hire 500

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

In this June 30, 2011, file photo, a United Parcel Service driver delivers packages from Amazon.com in Palo Alto, Calif. The company has begun the hiring process to fill 500 full-time positions at its soon-to-open fulfillment center in North Las Vegas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trucking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
volvo d16 problems (Jul '07) Wed Roy 465
U.S. Express - good; bad; ugly (Jul '08) Wed Milelr 81
Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11) May 16 Ghost Rider 299
schneider national sucks (Jun '10) May 13 Scott 238
What are your thoughts on raising the fuel tax ... May 13 Scott 3
Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11) May 13 Bluesgirl 179
anyone know if Jones Motor group very good to l... (Jan '10) May 13 LDS 11
See all Trucking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trucking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,389 • Total comments across all topics: 281,125,364

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC