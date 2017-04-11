Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ...

Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Forward Air Co. (FWRD) to Sell

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

According to Zacks, "Forward Air Corporation is a high-service level truckload carrier and contractor to the air cargo industry. The company provides scheduled trucking services to air freight forwarders, fully integrated air cargo carriers and domestic and international airlines through its Forward Air operations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trucking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
schneider national sucks (Jun '10) 20 hr Cb driver 235
US XPRESS , Bad unsafe trainer and falsafying e... (Jan '11) Tue Grace 8
Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11) Apr 8 volvodave 295
Homosexual truckers (Apr '08) Apr 6 Grinnling 38
We would like your input on driver turnover! Apr 5 Bob 2
local driving jobs Apr 3 Local driving jobs 1
U.S. Express - good; bad; ugly (Jul '08) Mar 28 Bii 80
See all Trucking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trucking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,351 • Total comments across all topics: 280,242,041

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC