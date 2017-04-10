What Happened in the Stock Market Today
Financial stocks continued to trail the market after a quick run-up this year, and so the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF ended lower by 0.3%. Gold-based funds, meanwhile, attracted some of the heaviest trading volumes, and the volatile Direxion Junior Daily Gold Miners Bull 3X ETF Swift Transportation pre-announced details about its fiscal first quarter, but investors looked right past those figures to focus on the bigger news of the day: the trucking specialist's plan to merge with Knight Transportation .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US XPRESS , Bad unsafe trainer and falsafying e... (Jan '11)
|5 hr
|Grace
|8
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|Apr 8
|volvodave
|295
|Homosexual truckers (Apr '08)
|Apr 6
|Grinnling
|38
|We would like your input on driver turnover!
|Apr 5
|Bob
|2
|local driving jobs
|Apr 3
|Local driving jobs
|1
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|Apr 1
|DDR
|234
|U.S. Express - good; bad; ugly (Jul '08)
|Mar 28
|Bii
|80
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC