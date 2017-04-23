Weed accidentally shipped from Sacramento to Pennsylvania pastor
Police are trying to determine who shipped 10 pounds of marijuana from California to a pastor in the Philadelphia suburbs. Yeadon police say the drugs arrived Thursday, in bundles stuffed into a plastic bucket inside a cardboard box that was delivered by United Parcel Service.
