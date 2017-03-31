Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates, Inc. ...
Nashville, TN, based Investment company Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates, Inc. buys Old Republic International, Ameriprise Financial, Janus Capital Group, Exxon Mobil, Lazard, General Mills, United Parcel Service, Archer-Daniels Midland Co, Aflac, SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector, sells Caterpillar, SPDR S&P 500, Leidos Holdings, Western Digital, Philip Morris International during the 3-months ended 2017-03-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates, Inc.. As of 2017-03-31, Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates, Inc. owns 520 stocks with a total value of $85 million.
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homosexual truckers (Apr '08)
|Thu
|Grinnling
|38
|We would like your input on driver turnover!
|Wed
|Bob
|2
|local driving jobs
|Apr 3
|Local driving jobs
|1
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|Apr 1
|DDR
|234
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|Mar 31
|Trucker321
|294
|U.S. Express - good; bad; ugly (Jul '08)
|Mar 28
|Bii
|80
|worst company in CALGARY AB CANADA
|Mar 17
|Eugene
|2
