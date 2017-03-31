Nashville, TN, based Investment company Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates, Inc. buys Old Republic International, Ameriprise Financial, Janus Capital Group, Exxon Mobil, Lazard, General Mills, United Parcel Service, Archer-Daniels Midland Co, Aflac, SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector, sells Caterpillar, SPDR S&P 500, Leidos Holdings, Western Digital, Philip Morris International during the 3-months ended 2017-03-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates, Inc.. As of 2017-03-31, Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates, Inc. owns 520 stocks with a total value of $85 million.

