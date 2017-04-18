Video: Will Knight-Swift Merger Catch...

Video: Will Knight-Swift Merger Catch Feds' Interest?

14 hrs ago Read more: Transport Topics

Will the planned merger of Knight Transportation Inc. and Swift Transportation - one of the trucking industry's largest mergers ever - catch the attention of federal antitrust regulators? Transport Topics Senior Features Writer Daniel Bearth provides his take on that question and addresses concerns shippers might have with the deal, in this quick video interview with TT's Eugene Mulero.

Read more at Transport Topics.

