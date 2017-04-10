Video Analysis: What Drove the Knight-Swift Merger
Transport Topics Executive Editor Joe Howard talks with Senior Features Writer Daniel Bearth, the one responsible for compiling TT's Top 100 List of For-Hire Carriers , about the April 10 merger between Knight Transportation Inc. and Swift Transportation , forming the nation's largest full truckload company. What prompted the move between the carriers that rank No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Transport Topics.
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US XPRESS , Bad unsafe trainer and falsafying e... (Jan '11)
|10 hr
|Grace
|8
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|Apr 8
|volvodave
|295
|Homosexual truckers (Apr '08)
|Apr 6
|Grinnling
|38
|We would like your input on driver turnover!
|Apr 5
|Bob
|2
|local driving jobs
|Apr 3
|Local driving jobs
|1
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|Apr 1
|DDR
|234
|U.S. Express - good; bad; ugly (Jul '08)
|Mar 28
|Bii
|80
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC