Video Analysis: What Drove the Knight...

Video Analysis: What Drove the Knight-Swift Merger

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Transport Topics

Transport Topics Executive Editor Joe Howard talks with Senior Features Writer Daniel Bearth, the one responsible for compiling TT's Top 100 List of For-Hire Carriers , about the April 10 merger between Knight Transportation Inc. and Swift Transportation , forming the nation's largest full truckload company. What prompted the move between the carriers that rank No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Transport Topics.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trucking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
US XPRESS , Bad unsafe trainer and falsafying e... (Jan '11) 10 hr Grace 8
Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11) Apr 8 volvodave 295
Homosexual truckers (Apr '08) Apr 6 Grinnling 38
We would like your input on driver turnover! Apr 5 Bob 2
local driving jobs Apr 3 Local driving jobs 1
schneider national sucks (Jun '10) Apr 1 DDR 234
U.S. Express - good; bad; ugly (Jul '08) Mar 28 Bii 80
See all Trucking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trucking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iraq
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,395 • Total comments across all topics: 280,221,248

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC