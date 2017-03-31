Verity & Verity, LLC Buys Watsco, Chevron, Exxon Mobil, Sells British American Tobacco PLC, ...

Beaufort, SC, based Investment company Verity & Verity, LLC buys Watsco, Chevron, Exxon Mobil, CVS Health, Hanesbrands, Amgen, MetLife, Target, United Parcel Service, Walgreens Boots Alliance, sells British American Tobacco PLC, General Mills, MSC Industrial Direct Co, Team Health Holdings during the 3-months ended 2017-03-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Verity & Verity, LLC. As of 2017-03-31, Verity & Verity, LLC owns 84 stocks with a total value of $321 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.