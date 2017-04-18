USA Truck Names Jason Bates CFO

USA Truck Names Jason Bates CFO

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: ArkansasBusiness.com

USA Truck Inc. of Van Buren said Wednesday that it had hired Jason Bates as executive vice president and CFO, filling a post left vacant by James Reed, who became CEO in January .

Start the conversation, or Read more at ArkansasBusiness.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trucking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11) Tue Jimmy 177
Homosexual truckers (Apr '08) Apr 17 treetop 39
Stay Awake, Stay Alive Apr 12 Anonymous 1
schneider national sucks (Jun '10) Apr 11 Cb driver 235
US XPRESS , Bad unsafe trainer and falsafying e... (Jan '11) Apr 11 Grace 8
Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11) Apr 8 volvodave 295
We would like your input on driver turnover! Apr 5 Bob 2
See all Trucking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trucking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,545 • Total comments across all topics: 280,415,527

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC